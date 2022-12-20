Antisemitic flyers distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods, police say

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help as it investigates a number of antisemitic flyers that were recently distributed around the city.

Police say they took numerous calls from people living in the mesa area who reported receiving the flyers on the first day of Hanukkah.

The flyers were reportedly delivered in clear plastic sandwich baggies and left in people's front yards.

Police say there have been similar reports in cities across the country in recent months. They say it does not appear that any one person or group was targeted in the distribution of flyers.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the flyers or anyone who has surveillance footage of them being distributed to contact Lt. Baker at (805) 897-3754 or abaker@sbpd.com.