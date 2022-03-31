App offers Santa Maria residents direct connection to city

Santa Maria residents can stay directly connected to the city's happenings through a new free app, city officials said Thursday.

The Simplicity app is a platform that delivers announcements, events and information to a user's phone. The app includes a Spanish translation.

"It is great that the city has another tool to reach our residents with important news and events," Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said in a release. "This is a good opportunity to better connect our community."

The Simplicity app is available for free on the Google Play store or on Apple's App store. It can be downloaded by clicking this link.