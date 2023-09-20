Applications available for annual Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade

Applications are now being accepted for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade.

With the theme, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” the parade is set to roll down H Street on Friday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m.

Applications are required from anyone interested in participating. They can be turned in at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave., by Friday, Nov. 17.

Following the event, parade winners will be announced at Centennial Park where the Christmas tree will also be lit. People can also enjoy a visit with Santa.

For parade applications, click here or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center during normal business hours.

For more information, call (805) 875-8100.

