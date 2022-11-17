Applications for annual Christmas bicycle giveaway due November 18

Applications for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office's annual Christmas bicycle giveaway are due on Friday, November 18.

Since 1989, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has been giving away bicycles during the holiday season.

This program was created to promote the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles and new helmets to children in need in San Luis Obispo County.

If you know a child (up to 15 years of age) in need of a bicycle, please e-mail: sh-bikereports@co.slo.ca.us to request a Christmas bicycle application.

Or you can visit the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office website at slosheriff.org and click on 'resources' at the top of the homepage and then click 'forms' and 'applications' on the drop-down menu.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help by asking for new bicycles, new helmets, or monetary donations for replacement parts.

Adult bicycles are allowed but children’s bicycles are preferred since they are in high demand.

Individuals and businesses who wish to donate children’s bicycles or new helmets in their original packaging can bring them to any of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol stations or to the Sheriff’s Honor Farm located on Highway 1. If you would like to make a monetary contribution for the purchase of bikes, parts, or helmets, please send a check to:

Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation

Attn: Bicycle Fund P.O. Box 3752

San Luis Obispo, CA 93403

This year's Christmas Bicycle Giveaway will take place on December 13 at 9 a.m.