Applications open for 2022 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant

Applications are open for the 2022 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant.

To qualify, contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on opening day of the 2022 fair, be a current resident of San Luis Obispo County, and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in the following four categories: Interview, Talent, Final Question and Evening Wear. The Queen or Princess selected must be able to attend every day of the fair, participating in numerous public events such as introducing performers, taking pictures and meeting with various dignitaries.

Contestants will receive swag, with the Queen receiving a $1,000.00 cash prize, 1st Princess $500.00, and 2nd Princess $250.00. Local businesses will also be handing out prizes.

The pageant takes place on the first day of the fair, Wednesday, July 20, at 7:00 pm on the Fort Frontier Stage.

A no-obligation orientation meeting will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 6:00 pm in the Skybox at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Applications are due Friday, April 29 by 4:00 pm. To apply, click here.

For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at 805-612-6971 or via email at pglucas19@gmail.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31.