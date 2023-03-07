Applications open for 2023 permits to sell safe and sane fireworks in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Fire Department is accepting applications for permits to sell safe and sane fireworks at booths for the 2023 fireworks season.

Applications will be accepted from non-profit organizations that have their principal and primary meeting place in the city of Santa Maria (and including the township of Orcutt), are established for a minimum of two years, and have a minimum membership of 15.

A limited number of permits are available. Non-profit organizations permitted to sell fireworks in 2022 have first priority. Remaining permits will be issued to non-profit organizations that did not have a permit last year, and that now submit a complete application and associated supporting documentation.

If the number of applications exceed the number of permits available, permits will be issued in the order that applications were received.

Applications will not be accepted via e-mail. Hard copies must be received by Fire Administration, located at 314 West Cook Street #8, by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. Fire Administration office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Applications which are incomplete or received after Thursday, March 23 will not be processed.

The application is available on the city's website.

Questions may be directed to Fire Administration, (805) 925-0951 extension 2255.