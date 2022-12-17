Applications open for grant funds in Goleta

Local non-profits serving Goleta residents can apply for more than $250,000 in grant funds.

Applications are open from Friday, Dec. 16, until Friday, Jan. 27.

Online applications are available for Goleta City Grant and Community Development Block Grant programs.

The City Council has set aside approximately $100,000 in General Fund money and $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for the Goleta City Grant Program.

Recipients of this grant may receive up to $5,000 for programs that benefit Goleta residents and the general community.

Organizations involved in educational and cultural activities, like music, art, dance, and recreation and Goleta-oriented special events and regional projects that enhance and support the quality of life in Goleta are encouraged to apply.

Online grant applications for both programs can be found here.

The Mayor, Mayor Pro Tempore, and two Goleta residents appointed by the Mayor will evaluate the applications and make funding recommendations to the City Council.

The Council will award grants in the spring.