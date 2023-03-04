Applications open for Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff's Citizen's Academy

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its upcoming Citizen’s Academy.

Sheriff's officials describe the Citizen’s Academy as "an engaging and informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara."

Participants will learn about the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics, and de-escalation techniques. They'll also get to participate in hands-on learning such as firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios.

The upcoming Citizen's Academy takes place from March 30 through April 27. Training sessions will be held in Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara on Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m. There will also be one Saturday morning session on April 29 for a graduation and celebratory BBQ.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older and able to attend all sessions.

Applications are available on the sheriff's website and are due by Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The Citizen’s Academy is a prerequisite for the Sheriff’s Volunteer program.