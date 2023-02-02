Applications open for seasonal Pismo Beach lifeguards

The city of Pismo Beach is hiring seasonal lifeguards. Those interested can apply now until Feb. 17.

This job is for those looking to challenge themselves physically and mentally. Those who make it through will be a part of a highly skilled team. Accepted applications will learn how to keep the community safe while having fun at the beach. City officials say those applying should enjoy working outdoors at the beach.

Starting pay for this position is $18.76. For more information, please visit pismobeach.org/lifeguards.