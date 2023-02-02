Watch Now
Applications open for seasonal Pismo Beach lifeguards

City of Pismo Beach
The city of Pismo Beach is hiring seasonal lifeguards. Those interested can apply now until Feb. 17.
lifeguards hiring.jfif
Posted at 11:10 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 14:10:57-05

This job is for those looking to challenge themselves physically and mentally. Those who make it through will be a part of a highly skilled team. Accepted applications will learn how to keep the community safe while having fun at the beach. City officials say those applying should enjoy working outdoors at the beach.

Starting pay for this position is $18.76. For more information, please visit pismobeach.org/lifeguards.

