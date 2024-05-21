Applications open for volunteers, employment at the CA Mid-State Fair

Community members can now apply for employment and volunteer opportunities at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair.

The Fair is looking for people who would be interested in temporary work this summer in the areas of admissions, event staff, maintenance, and stagehands.

In addition, the Fair's "Friends of the Fair" program is looking for people who wish to volunteer their time organizing and implementing the 2024 Fair.

Volunteers help manage the exhibit program, decorate the buildings, and assist guests throughout the 12-day event.

Volunteers are asked to dedicate at least 10 hours to helping one workday before the Fair and at least one 2-hour shift during the Fair.

To learn more and to apply to work and/or volunteer, click here

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28.