April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Goleta Police Department alongside the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to keep their eyes and their focus on the road while driving.

Both law enforcement agencies say they will add more officers on patrol specifically looking for drivers who are on their phones.

The state's current hands-free cell phone law prohibits drivers from holding a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel.

More than 75% of drivers who participated in the 2020 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey listed "distracted driving because of TEXTING" as their biggest safety concern.

“When you are driving, give the phone a rest,” Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer said. “A driver’s number one focus should be on the road. Anything that distracts you from the task of driving, especially a phone, puts yourself and others at risk.”

To avoid being distracted by your phone:

