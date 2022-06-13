Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aquatic Center opens in Santa Maria

pool opens.PNG
KSBY
Paul Nelson Aquatic Center opens at Abel Maldonado Youth Center
pool opens.PNG
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 18:40:55-04

Community members are invited to beat the heat as the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria opened Monday.

The public pool, located at 600 South McClelland Street, will be open now through August 5th.

Recreation Swim Fees:
• 5 years & under: Free
• 6 to 17 years of age: $1.50
• 18 to 64 years of age: $3.00
• 65 years & up: $1.50

The pool is open Monday through Friday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

To learn more about other offerings at the pool, including swim lessons, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png