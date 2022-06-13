Aquatic Center opens in Santa Maria

Community members are invited to beat the heat as the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria opened Monday.

The public pool, located at 600 South McClelland Street, will be open now through August 5th.

Recreation Swim Fees:

• 5 years & under: Free

• 6 to 17 years of age: $1.50

• 18 to 64 years of age: $3.00

• 65 years & up: $1.50

The pool is open Monday through Friday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

To learn more about other offerings at the pool, including swim lessons,