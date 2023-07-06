Arby's closes in Santa Maria

The Arby's fast food restaurant in Santa Maria is closed.

On Wednesday KSBY stopped by the location at 2326 S Broadway where a sign is posted on the door saying "store permanently closed."

A former employee told KSBY the store closed Monday but they did not provide a reason behind the closure.

Arby's sandwich shops are known for slow-roasted roast beef, turkey, and premium angus beef sandwiches.

KSBY has reached out to Arby's corporate communication team regarding the closure and we have not heard back.

There are no other Arby's locations on the Central Coast. The nearest location is in Ventura or the Central Valley in Bakersfield.