Are you prepared for this week's wet weather?

As we’ve seen on the Central Coast, winter storms cause flooding, mudslides and other issues, like power outages. But there are small steps you can take to be ready before, during, and after the storm.

"So last year, we were a bit unprepared for what happened. We live near Laguna Lake, so the lake actually got really high. It came halfway up our yard. But it was really the front that made us evacuate," said Dusti Lopez, San Luis Obispo resident.

Farm Supply Company Branch Manager Chris Cox said his team is prepared for the upcoming weather and the community's needs. "I think that anytime that there is a chance of heavy rain, there's a concern for flooding."

Preparation is key! Stock up on sandbags. They’re usually in high demand so call ahead for availability. Here are some resources in SLO County. Some locations around the county have sand available, so bringing your own sandbags and shovel may be necessary.

"This year we have sandbags, last year we waited until the very last minute,' said Lopez. 'We feel better prepared definitely."

Other things to keep in mind prior to a storm entering the area:

- Protect your property - clean gutters and drains and move your valuables to higher levels or another safe place.

- Keep a battery-powered radio and flashlight nearby with extra batteries.

- Avoid driving as much as possible. If you must hit the road, take emergency supplies with you if you must hit the road.

Once the rain starts falling, and you are on the road, officials ask drivers to be mindful of road barricades and closures. It's possible that roads and bridges may have washed out. Even six inches of moving water can move a vehicle.

KSBY Meteorologist Vivian Rennie emphasizes the importance of paying attention to weather updates. "With big systems like this, we get new information minute by minute," said Rennie. "So things are going to change really quickly. That's why it's really important to have multiple ways to get alerts. Make sure you know what's going on not only in your community but also in your neighborhood and in the entire region.'

SLO County has pre-determined evacuation zones so you can easily find out if you are under an evacuation warning or order during an emergency. Read about the difference between an evacuation warning and order HERE.

And finally when the rain clears:

- Watch for fallen power lines and trees.



- Do not touch wet electrical equipment.

- And wait a few days before going into the ocean because storm runoff can contaminate the water.