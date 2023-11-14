Are you ready? San Luis Obispo County urges public storm preparedness ahead of rain

Rain could begin falling later this week and San Luis Obispo County emergency officials are emphasizing the importance of preparedness to avoid disastrous effects like we saw from winter storms earlier this year.

The rains at the start of the year caused flooding and significant damage to crops, homes, and wildlife. And now, as we enter the winter season with more rainy days ahead, county officials are taking proactive measures.

SLO County Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert advises everyone to be ready.

“With this year, we're expecting a strong El Niño," Jalbert says. "So statistically, we could see about the same what we saw last year, if not worse, potentially.”

Jalbert points out the importance of addressing known flooding areas and staying vigilant on slippery roads to prevent accidents. He also emphasizes the need for preparation, urging the public to inspect their properties.

“Make sure the rain gutters are clear, make sure that the low-lying areas around their homes and the known flooding areas, make sure that they are clear of debris,” Jalbert added.

At the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, which has protected and promoted agricultural interests for a century, preparations focus on potential damage to farms and ranches. Deputy Executive Director Katie Field says that after the last winter storms, their main outreach involved informing farmers about available federal assistance, which she expects more farmers will want to know about if the upcoming storms are as brutal.

“We served as a kind of an information hub during that time that farmers and ranchers were impacted because there was a lot of kind of unknown about where they could find financial resources and the ability to get help,” Field said.

However, Field notes that some cleanup, like pumping water out of fields, wasn’t covered under the Farm Bill, leaving farmers to bear those costs.

Looking ahead, Field hopes that lessons learned from the earlier storms will make everyone more prepared for potential challenges this season.

“I think we at least know what the information was from last year, and I think it'll probably remain consistent into the next year," Field said.

Meanwhile, Jalbert says the county will increase efforts on social media to spread the word about the upcoming rain and the importance of preparedness.

“We want to get the word out to the public to make sure that they're prepared in the event of heavy rainfall,” Jalbert said.

For more on emergency preparedness in San Luis Obispo County, click here. For Santa Barbara County, click here.