Area east of Santa Margarita to undergo prescribed burn Thursday morning

A prescribed burn east of Santa Margarita is set to begin Thursday morning, according to CAL FIRE and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The fire agencies say the burn is scheduled to begin at a 10 a.m.

Officials add that it will cover approximately 220 acres of hazardous vegetation located on private lands approximately 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita, near the intersection of Las Pilitas and Parkhill roads.

CAL FIRE and the SLO County Fire Department are cooperating with private landowners, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council, and California Polytechnic State University to conduct the burn.

This prescribed burning operation is a part of the fire agencies' Vegetation Management Program, which is a strategic effort to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the region and promote ecological resilience and diversity on the landscape.

CAL FIRE says it will monitor weather conditions closely leading up to Thursday to ensure safe burning conditions.