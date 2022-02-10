Argument leads to shots fired in Nipomo; arrests made

An argument in Nipomo led to shots being fired and a Guadalupe man in custody.

It started Wednesday around 9 p.m. when the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots being fired near a home around the 100 block of Summer Lane and a truck speeding off.

Detectives say they learned that a 14-year-old girl had gotten into a fight with her father and at some point, her boyfriend, 16, and another man, 23, showed up in a truck to pick her up.

Once the girl was in the truck, the sheriff’s office says her boyfriend started arguing with the girl’s father and a shot was fired into the ground in front of the father.

“As the three left in the truck, the two males fired approximately 8-10 rounds into the air,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

No one was injured.

Thursday morning, officials say the truck was spotted around 2 a.m. in the area of Madonna Road and Spooner Drive in San Luis Obispo with all three people inside.

They were detained and the man, identified as Brandon Gonzalez, 23, of Guadalupe, was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The 16-year-old was reportedly booked at the juvenile services center for the same charge and the girl was turned over to child protective services, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is said to be ongoing.