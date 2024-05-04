Ariana Grande's stalker sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison

Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown, who pleaded guilty in January to multiple charges related to his stalking of pop singer Ariana Grande, has been sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison. He is also subject to a 10-year restraining order which bars him from contacting or being within 150 yards of Grande.

Brown pleaded guilty on January 11, 2024, to several charges including stalking Grande while she had an active restraining order, first-degree residential burglary at her Montecito home, and criminal threats against Grande and her security team.

Brown broke into Grande's Hollywood residence 92 times in the period between February and September 2021. He wielded a knife and threatened two members of Grande's security team, resulting in a 5-year restraining order, which Brown violated.

He also broke into Grande's Montecito home on June 26, 2022, using a screwdriver to disable security systems and cutting alarm wires and telephone lines. Police officers responded swiftly and a K-9 unit discovered Brown hiding in a crawlspace.

Investigators also found that Brown had more than 2,000 images of Grande and had sent Instagram messages expressing his intent to hurt her.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office emphasizes that resources are available if you or someone you know is being stalked. For information, visit their website or call (805) 568-2400.

For assistance in obtaining a restraining order, visit the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County website or call one of their three locations: Santa Barbara-(805) 963-6754, Santa Maria-(805) 922-9909, and Lompoc-(805) 736-6582.