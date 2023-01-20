Armed man arrested after entering occupied Paso Robles home

Paso Robles Police officers arrested a man after he reportedly broke into a home and attempted to break into another home Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a man entering a home at 11:20 a.m. near the area of Apion Ct.

A female at the home told officers a man had entered through an open garage door and was armed with a pry bar and a large knife. She reportedly confronted the suspect as he came out of one of the interior bedrooms, and he quickly left the home and attempted to force his way into a neighbor's home across the street, but was unsuccessful.

When officers arrived they located the suspect attempting to leave in his vehicle and took him into custody. He has been identified as Stephen Chargin, 34, of Paso Robles.

When arrested, Chargin was found with methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription pills, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Chargin was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony charges of burglary, attempted burglary, possession of drugs for sale, and other drug-related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.