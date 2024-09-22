Armed robbery leads to 3 teen arrests in downtown Santa Barbara

Three teens were arrested on Saturday after an armed robbery in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

SBPD says two 15-year-old victims called 911 around 3:30 p.m. reporting that their e-bikes were stolen while they were riding them in the City Lot 10 parking lot. They told police that 6-8 teen suspects brandished a knife during the robbery.

Officers searched the downtown corridor and located one of the stolen e-bikes being ridden by two teen subjects. Police say those two subjects attempted to evade officers by running on foot and while doing so, knocked an elderly man onto the ground.

The man sustained a minor abrasion and was treated by medics on the scene, according to officials.

SBPD says the officers successfully detained those two subjects and located a knife on one of them.

While the incident was unfolding, authorities say they recovered the second e-bike, which was abandoned.

Officers reportedly located a third teen in the immediate area of the abandoned e-bike who matched the suspect description. Authorities determined the third subject was also involved in the robbery and was subsequently arrested, officials say.

SBPD says all three 15-year-old suspects were transported and booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall.

The teens are suspected of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and elder abuse.