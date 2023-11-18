Armed robbery reported at Paso Robles's Jersey Mike's, suspect not found

Paso Robles police are asking the community's help in finding a man who allegedly robbed a sandwich shop Friday evening.

Police said the alleged robber, who was wearing all black clothing and a black mask that covered his face, entered Jersey Mike's Sandwiches located at 2301 Theater Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

The man handed a note to one employee demanding that they put all the money in a bag. Officers said he then lifted his shirt to reveal a black handgun in his waistband.

The employee complied and gave a bag filled with money to the suspect, according to the press release.

The alleged robber then left the store and headed towards the Target parking lot.

Police said they searched the area extensively and could not find the suspect.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the police immediately.