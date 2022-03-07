Watch
Armed robbery with 'warning shot' at Shell Beach gas station

Posted at 5:23 AM, Mar 07, 2022
An armed suspect demanded cash from the Shell Beach Shell Gas Station and fired a warning shot Sunday night.

Reported around 8 p.m., the suspect with a revolver took between $800 to $1,000 in cash from the cash register. A warning shot was fired, but no injuries were reported.

The alleged robber has been described as a heavyset Hispanic male wearing all dark clothes and a bandana. He also has yet to be caught.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

