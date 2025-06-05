Army Reserve training for combat-like scenarios at Fort Hunter Liggett

The Army Reserve is currently conducting its largest exercise ever at bases across the country, including nearby Fort Hunter Liggett.

According to the U.S. Army, Operation Mojave Falcon is focused on realistic training in combat-like environments.

Much of the exercise is taking place at Fort Hunter Liggett, where service members are reportedly working on skills such as moving and transporting supplies and materials, as well as live fire training.

The exercises are scheduled to continue through June 14.

WATCH: In this video provided by the Department of Defense, soldiers from the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 244th Engineer Battalion, participate in burn injury and other trainings at Fort Hunter Liggett