Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Army Reserve training for combat-like scenarios at Fort Hunter Liggett

Operation Mojave Falcon - 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company
Cpl. Demond Dean/211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Patrick Hayes and Spc. Alexander Bensojo, both with the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, maintain security from a camouflaged fighting position during defensive operations at Mojave Falcon 2025 in Fort Hunter Liggett, California.
Operation Mojave Falcon - 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company
Operation Mojave Falcon - 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company
Casualty Hoist Training
Posted

The Army Reserve is currently conducting its largest exercise ever at bases across the country, including nearby Fort Hunter Liggett.

According to the U.S. Army, Operation Mojave Falcon is focused on realistic training in combat-like environments.

Much of the exercise is taking place at Fort Hunter Liggett, where service members are reportedly working on skills such as moving and transporting supplies and materials, as well as live fire training.

The exercises are scheduled to continue through June 14.

WATCH: In this video provided by the Department of Defense, soldiers from the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 244th Engineer Battalion, participate in burn injury and other trainings at Fort Hunter Liggett

Army Reserve training for combat-like scenarios at Fort Hunter Liggett

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Davefarewell promo 480x360.png