A power outage knocked out electricity for residents between Los Osos Valley Rd., in San Luis Obispo, and Avila Beach Saturday morning.

The outage occurred at 8:41 a.m., but power was back on a couple of hours later.

According to PG&E, Around 2.3K customers were affected.

SLO had 1,272 customer outages, Avila Beach had 927, and Pismo Beach had 98.

PG&E is currently investigating the cause.

We don't know if this is connected to the outage we had earlier this week.