Arrest and seizure made for concealed 'ghost gun'

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a man for carrying a concealed firearm.

Authorities first received a call Thursday about four men walking and passing a gun between each other near Aster Avenue and Junipero Way in San Luis Obispo. When officers arrived on the scene, they reported finding one member of the group concealing a firearm in his waistband.

Upon inspection, SLOPD said the weapon found was a 'ghost gun,' meaning it had no serial number associated. There were also 21 rounds of 40 mm ammunition loaded in the magazine.

The man found with the 'ghost gun' was arrested for two felonies: carrying a concealed firearm, and doing so in a public place.