Arrest made after man stabbed in neck with pen in Santa Barbara, police say

A man was taken into custody in Santa Barbara over the weekend after police say he stabbed another man in the neck with a ballpoint pen.

Santa Barbara police were called to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 800 block of Cacique Street just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police report they found one person who had been stabbed in the neck with a pen.

The suspect remained on scene, according to police, and was identified as Jeffrey Wojcik, 37, of Santa Barbara.

Police say he and the victim knew each other and “had a recent history of verbal altercations,” adding that the stabbing came after the two had been arguing.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which were said to not be life-threatening.

Wojcik was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $50,000.

