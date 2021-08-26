Arrest made after Paso Robles school administrator injured in altercation

A school administrator was injured Wednesday when he tried to intervene in an altercation outside Paso Robles High School, according to Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Curt Dubost.

Dubost said the administrator was struck and fell, hitting his head.

He was reportedly conscious and taken to the hospital by emergency personnel.

Dubost said the person who struck the administrator was not a student and that the Paso Robles Police Department has since made an arrest.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, an 18-year-old was arrested for battery causing serious bodily injury.

Commander Caleb Davis said the incident is still under investigation and that following up on all leads in the case will likely take some time because there were many witnesses.

The incident reportedly happened at 3:30 p.m., when students were being released from school for the day.