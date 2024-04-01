Arrest made after reports of altercation at Atascadero bar

A Nipomo man was arrested after reports of a bar fight early Sunday morning in Atascadero.

At about 1:45 a.m., police say officers responded to calls of an altercation at the Whiskey & June bar on El Camino Real. Officers were reportedly told that a man had confronted some other people and pointed a gun at them before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Police say an officer spotted the vehicle a short time later in the 9800 block of East Front Street and conducted a traffic stop.

According to police, there were four people in the car. Officers determined that the driver was the person involved in the altercation at Whiskey & June.

Police say they also found a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

Michael Anthony Garcia, 26, of Nipomo was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol.