Arrest made following shooting in Lompoc that injured 2

A 20-year-old is facing multiple charges including attempted murder following a shooting in Lompoc Saturday night.

Lompoc police say they responded to reports of a shooting on the 500 block of North M Street around 9:30 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man had been shot.

He was reportedly taken to the hospital and at last check was listed in critical condition.

Police say they then discovered another man had also been shot. The 31-year-old's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

A few blocks away from where the shooting occurred, police say they located Rafael Vivanco, who was reportedly taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

Investigators say he was in possession of a gun at the time.

Vivanco was booked into the Lompoc jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

