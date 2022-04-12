Arrest made in 2020 Lompoc stabbing investigation

An arrest has been made in an attempted murder case out of Lompoc from 2020.

The Lompoc Police Department says Ruben Prado, 26, was tracked to Santa Maria and taken into custody Monday with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

He was wanted in connection with the July 6, 2020 stabbing of two people that happened around 11:47 a.m. on the 100 block of North N Street.

Police say both victims were recovered from their injuries.

Prado had a warrant out for his arrest and was booked at the Lompoc Jail.