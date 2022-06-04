Arrest made in Cabrillo High School hate crime, vandalism investigation

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a vandalism and hate crime investigation at Cabrillo High School.

Early Tuesday morning, school officials were reportedly notified of vandalism on campus that sheriff's officials say included racial slurs painted on walls and over murals.

On Friday, investigators arrested Martin Perez, 18, of Lompoc on suspicion of commission of a hate crime, vandalism, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sheriff's officials say their investigation into this incident is still ongoing and they are asking anyone with additional information to contact School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas at (805) 683-2724 or ddt3055@sbsheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling (805) 681-4171.