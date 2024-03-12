Arrest made in connection with deadly hit-and-run at Beattie Park in Lompoc

An arrest has been made in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 23-year-old in Lompoc last month.

Lompoc police say Gezel Viveros, also 23, was arrested Monday in connection with the Feb. 10 collision at Beattie Park on the 1100 block of East Olive Ave.

Police say Daniel Arias Cortez was taken to the hospital after being hit but died from his injuries.

While police have not released many details of the investigation, they say they identified the driver as Viveros and issued a warrant for her arrest.

She’s facing charges of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to contact the detective bureau at the Lompoc Police Department.