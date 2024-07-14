Arrest made in connection with murder of woman in Vandenberg Village

A woman is facing murder charges in connection with the death of another woman in Vandenberg Village.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Sami Lane and Khouri Circle at around 6:42 a.m. Saturday following a suspicious circumstances report.

The location is in a 55 and older community off Burton Mesa Boulevard.

Detectives responded to help with the investigation, which led to the arrest of a 46-year-old suspect, identified by authorities as Brooke Carter.

The sheriff’s office reports she is from both Lompoc and Oklahoma, adding that she and the victim knew each other.

The victim’s name is not being released until next-of-kin has been notified.

Sheriff’s officials say there are no outstanding suspects but have not released information on a possible motive, if one is known.

Carter was booked into the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria with bail set at $2 million.