Arrest made in crash that killed Santa Maria married couple

On Monday, the Santa Maria Police Department made an arrest in connection to a car crash that killed two people in early August.

Santa Maria resident Edith Gomez Camarillo, 20, is being charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after an extensive investigation into the incident, according to police.

After running a red light at the intersection of Stowell and Bradley roads, Camarillo hit another car occupied by two people.

Married couple Randall and Marichu Kern were both killed in the crash.

Anyone with information relating to the collision is encouraged to call Officer D. Rhoads at 805-928-1355.

