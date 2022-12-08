Watch Now
Arrest made in suspected hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo

SLOPD
A surveillance image provided by the San Luis Obispo Police Department shows a woman suspected of driving a vehicle that struck a bicyclist near the intersection of Madonna and Los Osos Valley roads on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Dec 08, 2022
An arrest has been made in a crash involving a bicyclist and a driver who police said fled the scene earlier this week in San Luis Obispo.

The crash reportedly happened just before 5:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Rd. and Madonna Rd.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped at a Shell gas station, confronted the bicyclist in the roadway, then fled the scene.

After releasing surveillance images of the driver and her vehicle to the public, police say they were able to identify the suspect as Andrea Wilson, 46, of San Luis Obispo.

She was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run.

The bicyclist involved reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital following the collision.

