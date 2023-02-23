Arrest warrant issued for mother, son reported missing from Arroyo Grande

Authorities along with Child Welfare Services are looking for a mother and her 3-year-old son reported missing from Arroyo Grande.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says Iryie Rea, 20, and her son, Moziak Rea, were reported missing Feb. 17, adding that an arrest warrant has been issued for Iryie.

Information on the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and what led to the arrest warrant have not been disclosed.

Iryie Rea is described as being 5/1’’, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Moziak Rea is described as being just over three feet tall, weighing 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The mother and son may be in a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Impala, according to the sheriff’s office, which says the car has mismatched custom wheels and damage to the front and back. It was reportedly last seen in Santa Maria.

SLO Co. Sheriff's Office Authorities say the mother and son may be associated with a maroon Chevy Impala

Anyone with information on where the mother and son may be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

