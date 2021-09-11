Arrests, citations handed out during Santa Maria checkpoint

Two DUI arrests were made during a checkpoint in Santa Maria overnight.

Officers were stationed at the 700 block of East Main Street from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday and say an additional six drivers were cited for driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license.

A total of 144 vehicles were screened.

Police say they choose the location of checkpoints based on crash history and DUI arrests, adding the main purpose is not to make arrests but to “promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration helped fund the checkpoint.

