Arrests made after burglary suspects flee, get stuck in Salinas Riverbed

Three people were arrested after police say they fled a burglary in Paso Robles early Monday morning.

Police were called to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza on Niblick Rd. at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 15 for a report of a burglary in progress.

When officer arrived, they saw people getting into a white BMW, the Paso Robles Police Department says. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but it took off southbound on Hwy 101, driving on the wrong side of the highway.

A driver heading northbound swerved out of the path of the BMW to avoid a head-on collision and crashed.

Police officers drove alongside the BMW in the southbound lanes, which exited on Ramada Dr. The BMW headed north on Ramada Dr. toward Trailer Barn and drove into the Salinas Riverbed.

Officers say the vehicle got stuck in the sand, and the people inside ran off.

An officer used the department's drone to track down one suspect. Police say Demaura Grayson, 19, from Fontana, was the vehicle's driver and was responsible for the burglary.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies, CHP officers and Atascadero Police officers joined in the search for the car's other occupants.

A Paso Robles police sergeant spotted a vehicle speeding along Santa Ysabel Rd., near Santa Ysabel Ranch, and stopped the vehicle. Police say they found the two people inside were also involved in the burglary. Brenden Clayton, 26, of Carson was driving, and Kayla Brigges, 20, of Compton, was a passenger in the car.

Grayson, Clayton and Brigges were all arrested.

Police say they are looking for two more people involved in the burglary.

The investigation is ongoing.