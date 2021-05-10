Man seen with rifle prompts lockdowns at Atascadero junior high and district office, police say

An arrest was made following an incident that placed Atascadero Junior High on lockdown Monday afternoon.

Atascadero police say they responded to the area after being notified around 1:50 p.m. of a man with a rifle seen entering the creek behind the school, which is located on the 6500 block of Lewis Ave.

Once on scene, police say a resident on Capistrano Avenue told them a man had approached them while holding what appeared to be a similar weapon before taking off toward the creek.

The nearby junior high and Atascadero Unified School District Office were placed on lockdown as a precaution while a search for the man was underway.

A third report was also received from a person in the area who reportedly told police their children were playing outside when someone pulled out a rifle in front of them a little earlier.

Officers say they located Arthur Castellanos, who admitted to having a BB gun, which police say was located at the scene.

Castellanos was then positively identified as the person the children had seen, police said in a press release.

Police say the suspect was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, violating probation and having an outstanding warrant.

