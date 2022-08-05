Arrests made in connection with Carl's Jr. robbery in Paso Robles

Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Carl's Jr. in Paso Robles last month.

The robbery reportedly occurred just before 6:45 a.m. on July 21 at the restaurant on Black Oak Drive.

Police said a man wearing a black mask and armed with a gun forced the two employees to wait in the walk-in freezer while he took an undisclosed amount of cash and coins from the business.

On Friday, the Paso Robles Police Department announced the arrests of Kasey William Caraway, 24, and a 52-year-old Paso Robles resident.

Police said they are not releasing the second suspect's name until after they've completed their investigation.

Police are encouraging anyone with further information about this crime to call the police department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.