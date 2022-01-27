Arrests made in gang-related attack in Paso Robles

Paso Robles police arrested two men in connection with a suspected gang-related attack earlier this month.

Police say the attack happened at about 9:45 p.m. on January 14 in the 2800 block of Park Street.

One victim was reportedly hit in the head. A second victim was pushed to the ground and had his wallet stolen. Police say a third person was attacked while trying to help the other victims.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, police arrested Efren Soto-Acuna, 18, and Andres Juniro Esquivel-Zavala, 21, on suspicion of robbery, assault with serious injury, conspiracy, and a gang enhancement.

Paso Robles Police Department Efren Soto-Acuna and Andres Juniro Esquivel-Zavala



Police say this investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with further information to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. To make an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.