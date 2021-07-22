Arroyo Grande 21-year-old crowned Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen

Opening night at the California Mid-State Fair featured the crowning of the 2021 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen.

Contestants from across the Central Coast competed in four categories: Interview, talent, final question and evening wear.

Hailey Frederick, 20, from Paso Robles won "Miss Congeniality."

The second runner-up was Megan Moffatt, 23, of Paso Robles.

First runner up was Cassidie Banish, 18, of San Miguel and the overall winner was Yvette Fiorentino, 21, of Arroyo Grande.

“Honestly shocked,” Florentino said about being crowed the fair queen. “I was trying so hard not to cry when they called my name but I'm so excited to have such an amazing court with me this year and I'm excited for the adventures to come.”

Fiorentino, who is attending Cuesta College, was also awarded a scholarship. In 2019, she was named Miss Congeniality at the fair.

Fair officials say her hobbies and interests include painting and horseback riding.

