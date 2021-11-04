Watch
Arroyo Grande asking for input from businesses, residents on parklets

KSBY
Arroyo Grande
Posted at 11:54 AM, Nov 04, 2021
The City of Arroyo Grande is asking residents, visitors, and business owners to participate in a survey on the city’s temporary parklets.

In a Facebook post, Arroyo Grande says it is evaluating whether to make the parklets permanent.

The Arroyo Grande City Council is holding a study session on November 23 to discuss the parklets. The city says the input from the survey will be used in the decision making.

Among other questions, the survey asks business owners how much they would be willing to pay to have a parklet at their business.

So far, the city has provided the parklets to local businesses at no cost.

Here is a link to the survey.

The survey closes on Thursday, November 11 at 5 p.m.

