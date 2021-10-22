Arroyo Grande bank closes for shortage, to reopen days later

The Bank of America's Arroyo Grande location at 200 W. Branch St. has been closed for in-person services since Tuesday.

A sign visible on the door says: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are temporarily closed. We apologize for the inconvenience."

No date is listed for the reopening.

In response to KSBY's inquiry about the closure, a bank spokesperson said the bank has been "temporarily consolidating resources and staffing."

In a statement, the spokesperson said the closure will last until late next week. Online banking resources and on-site ATMs remain open, the bank said.

A viewer reached out to KSBY and said that bank customers were not notified of the closure.

In the statement, the spokesperson shared that clients can visit another Bank of America location if necessary.

The nearest open Bank of America branch offering indoor services is at 1102 Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo.

Other open locations include the Bank of America Center on N. Santa Rosa Street in San Luis Obispo, the Paso Robles branch on Spring St. and the Santa Maria branches on S. Broadway and Town Center E.

The Atascadero Bank of America branch at 6905 Capistrano Ave. is also temporarily closed, according to Bank of America's website.