Arroyo Grande bicyclist injured in collision with truck near Los Osos

A woman was hospitalized after being knocked off her bike by a box truck in Los Osos Tuesday morning, officials say.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. on South Bay Boulevard near Turri Road.

The California Highway Patrol says the bicyclist, identified as an Arroyo Grande woman in her early 70s, was in the bike lane heading southbound on South Bay Boulevard when she tried making a left-hand turn onto Turri Road.

Officers say she made the turn directly in the path of an oncoming box truck. The driver of the truck tried to swerve out of the way, but a mirror on the truck hit the woman on the back and knocked her off her bike, according to CHP.

When officers arrived on scene, she was unresponsive, but they say she was awake at the hospital.

South Bay Boulevard was closed for about 20 minutes.

The driver of the truck reportedly called 911 and remained on scene until officers arrived.

