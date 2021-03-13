Menu

Arroyo Grande celebrates Bridge Street Bridge project completion

KSBY
The first vehicles to cross the Bridge Street Bridge after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 02:09:42-05

People in Arroyo Grande celebrated the completion of the Bridge Street Bridge rehabilitation project on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The bridge was originally built in 1908 and was the only crossing of the Arroyo Grande Creek at that time.

Over the years, damage and wear required the major rehabilitation project.

"This bridge is an irreplaceable part of our history," said Caren Ray Russom, Arroyo Grande mayor. "This bridge is a part of our visual character and our identity. It's one of two surviving examples of construction like this in the State of California. It's a tourist attraction and an economic booster. It simply had to be saved."

Work on the bridge began in July 2020.

The project reportedly cost $8.7 million and was paid for using federal grant funding.

