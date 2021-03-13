Arroyo Grande celebrates Bridge Street Bridge project completion

People in Arroyo Grande celebrated the completion of the Bridge Street Bridge rehabilitation project on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The bridge was originally built in 1908 and was the only crossing of the Arroyo Grande Creek at that time.

Over the years, damage and wear required the major rehabilitation project.

"This bridge is an irreplaceable part of our history," said Caren Ray Russom, Arroyo Grande mayor. "This bridge is a part of our visual character and our identity. It's one of two surviving examples of construction like this in the State of California. It's a tourist attraction and an economic booster. It simply had to be saved."

Work on the bridge began in July 2020.

The project reportedly cost $8.7 million and was paid for using federal grant funding.