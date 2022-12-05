Arroyo Grande celebrates the holidays with its annual holiday parade

Santa Claus visited Arroyo Grande today for the city's annual holiday parade.

Local businesses, community groups, and the city all come together to kick off the holidays.

This was Arroyo Grande's 18th year hosting the parade, which featured over 50 participants.

"People love coming here. It's not like the Rose Parade. We're not going to see, you know, big bands or we're going to see normal people," said Grace Bible Church Lead Pastor Jason Whalen. "And yeah, the idea of gathering on a street like this, just it warms people to be here."

This year, the event also featured a jingle bell dash for kids ages preschool through 6th grade.

Participants received a jingle bell to tie to their shoes so they could jingle all the way through the village.