Arroyo Grande Chevrolet's 10-year anniversary

It's Arroyo Grande Chevrolet's ten-year anniversary and they wanted to share it with the community and partnered with 17 Strong. 17 Strong grants Victory trips to adults that have life-threatening diseases.

Partner at Arroyo Grande Chevrolet, Nathan Beebe says that “The partnership between us started with a local family and we're a local dealership that likes to give back to the community. And this was just a perfect opportunity to be able to share in an event to celebrate 17 strong in Arroyo Grande. They Chevrolet with the people who support us as a community of the program.”

Steven Teixeira Co-Founder of 17 Strong also said that, “Yeah, I agree with that completely. But that 70 strong is rooted in the community and we take care of local first and then we reach out beyond that and cover the nation.”