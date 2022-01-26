Arroyo Grande citizens invited to comment on, protest water hikes for city

Arroyo Grande residents may be seeing increased rates on water and wastewater in the near future.

Before the city enacts the rate hikes, they are holding a public hearing on March 8 to allow community members to provide feedback

The city approved a resolution for Water and Wastewater Rate Study in its regular meeting on Jan. 11. Before enacting higher rates, officials encourage citizens to respond to or protest the move.

If the higher rates are approved, the funds will support Arroyo Grande's Water and Wastewater Enterprise Funds, which fund water and wastewater operations, improvement projects, the Central Coast Blue project and reserves.

In a statement, city officials say the rate increases are necessary due to rising costs, which affect operations, maintenance and capital costs.

A Proposition 218 Notice is set to go out to all city water and wastewater customers this month, and customers have until the end of the March 8 hearing to submit a written protest of the rate increases.

The city has posted instructions on submitting a comment on their webpage.

The public hearing's agenda will be published on March 4, and city officials note that current public meetings are being held virtually via Zoom.