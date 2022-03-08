Arroyo Grande City Council to discuss local COVID-19 emergency

The Arroyo Grande City Council will vote on renewing the city's COVID-19 emergency at Tuesday's meeting.

San Luis Obispo County terminated its local health emergency on February 25th.

Officials with the city say that it uses the emergency declaration differently than the county.

"It enables us to have flexibility if we need to return to remote only meetings for our council meetings and other advisory bodies. It gives us more flexibility to do that and it's really just looking at the case rates they're still not down to where they were over the summer," said Arroyo Grande City Manager Whitney McDonald.

The COVID-19 emergency will be revisited at each city council meeting until they decide to lift it.